Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $359.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

