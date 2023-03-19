Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $267.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

