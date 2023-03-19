Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of VBLT remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688,738. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Stories

