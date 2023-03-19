Velas (VLX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $944,436.32

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $53.15 million and approximately $944,436.32 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00064006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,427,868,227 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

