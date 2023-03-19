Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut Veradigm from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Veradigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.90.

MDRX stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 578.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

