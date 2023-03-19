Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0030

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Verge has a market cap of $49.36 million and approximately $684,431.66 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,286.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00308539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00078485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.90 or 0.00563995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00491879 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003645 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,023,588 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

