Veritaseum Reaches Market Cap of $78.19 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $36.37 or 0.00130086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $78.19 million and $5,483.64 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00363873 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,413.60 or 0.26425983 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.