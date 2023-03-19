Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 13,782 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. OGE Energy accounts for 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OGE Energy worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,242.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 252.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 532,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 50.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

