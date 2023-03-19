Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 3,665 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.