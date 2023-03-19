Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 8,832 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

