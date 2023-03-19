Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.