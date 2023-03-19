Verity & Verity LLC Buys 14,316 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Trading Down 7.2 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.