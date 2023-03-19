Verity & Verity LLC Buys Shares of 6,115 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Trading Down 4.2 %

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

