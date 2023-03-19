Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.