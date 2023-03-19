Verity & Verity LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.