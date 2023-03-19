Verity & Verity LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

