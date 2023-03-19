Verity & Verity LLC Invests $712,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $208.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

