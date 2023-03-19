VERITY Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428,690 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,419,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,008,000 after acquiring an additional 825,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 468.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 175,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,005,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $60.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

