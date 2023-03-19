Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VZ. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after buying an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after buying an additional 562,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

