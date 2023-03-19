Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.
Veru Price Performance
NASDAQ:VERU opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Veru
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
