Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Veru by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veru by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Veru by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Veru by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

