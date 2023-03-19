Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €124.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($133.33) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($138.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Vinci Price Performance

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €103.46 ($111.25) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($95.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is €105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €96.78.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

