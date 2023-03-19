VVS Finance (VVS) Tops One Day Volume of $665,958.41

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $124.34 million and $665,958.41 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,918,627,107,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,630,454,938,310 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

