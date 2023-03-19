Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.10. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

