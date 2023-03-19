WeBuy Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $106.03 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 62.3% lower against the dollar. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00007585 BTC on exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $106.03 million and $1.88 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

