Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0066 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

WEG Stock Performance

Shares of WEG stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. WEG has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Get WEG alerts:

About WEG

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.