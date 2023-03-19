Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0066 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
WEG Stock Performance
Shares of WEG stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. WEG has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.64.
About WEG
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEG (WEGZY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.