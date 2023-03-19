West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. West Bancorporation accounts for approximately 5.8% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 82.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in West Bancorporation by 4.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in West Bancorporation by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $18.64 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $310.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

