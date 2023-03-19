West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $329.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $424.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

