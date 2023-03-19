Western Union (NYSE:WU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.23.

Western Union Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Western Union by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,525,000 after buying an additional 1,509,663 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,663,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,291,000 after purchasing an additional 842,308 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

