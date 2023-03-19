WOO Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25.79 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $385.80 million and $25.79 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00363167 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,464.05 or 0.26396228 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,674,753,015 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

