Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.95 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $49.95 million and $49,982.93 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02198601 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $16,153.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

