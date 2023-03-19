XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on the stock.

XLMedia Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XLM stock opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.19) on Wednesday. XLMedia has a 12 month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £41.32 million, a PE ratio of 787.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

