XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on the stock.
XLMedia Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of XLM stock opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.19) on Wednesday. XLMedia has a 12 month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £41.32 million, a PE ratio of 787.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
About XLMedia
