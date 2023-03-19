Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,674 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.07% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBEF. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,732.5% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,888 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,394,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,328,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 145,821 shares during the period.

DBEF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,968. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

