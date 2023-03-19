Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Equinor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.08 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.