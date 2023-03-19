Zcash Price Hits $37.47 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $611.86 million and approximately $31.75 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $37.47 or 0.00132520 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001636 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.