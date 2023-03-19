ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion and $516,894.68 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003557 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZEDXION has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s launch date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

