Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $164.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day moving average of $155.25.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

