ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

