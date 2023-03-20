10,322 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after buying an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after buying an additional 307,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.14. 5,823,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,582,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

