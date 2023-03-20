16,380 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 56,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $21,298,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.6 %
POCT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.80. 11,350 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $650.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
