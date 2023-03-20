1,928,542 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,928,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,117,000. Brookfield accounts for 3.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $864,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

