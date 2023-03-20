1eco Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $38.51 Million (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. 1eco has a market cap of $38.51 million and approximately $636.21 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1eco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001777 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 1eco has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1eco Profile

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,749,011 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

Buying and Selling 1eco

