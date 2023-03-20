20,496 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

