205,449 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 205,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.7% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 128,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 327,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,246. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

