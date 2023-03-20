2,080 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 129,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

