21,626 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $195.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

