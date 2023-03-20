4,091 Shares in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 365,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,650. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

