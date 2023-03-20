55,048 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after buying an additional 376,288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,403 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 305,999 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 526,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 142,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 444,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,738. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

