5,532 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of STIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.37. The company had a trading volume of 155,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

