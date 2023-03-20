830 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,495. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.18. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

