8,560 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $264,003,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,724,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.50 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

